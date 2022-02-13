Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.35 and last traded at C$43.60. 87,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 111,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

