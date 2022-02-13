Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($287.36) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €225.33 ($259.00).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($156.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €202.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €196.20.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.