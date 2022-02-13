Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report sales of $133.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the highest is $137.96 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $474.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $56.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Earnings History and Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

