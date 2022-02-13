Head-To-Head Review: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coupang and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 3.30 -$474.89 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coupang and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 103.36%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 69.11%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Coupang on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

