Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.72) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.96 ($37.89).

SZG opened at €34.76 ($39.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.89. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €21.17 ($24.33) and a twelve month high of €37.12 ($42.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

