Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€201.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($231.03) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($143.68) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($201.15) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($242.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($155.17) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €170.00 ($195.40).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €108.20 ($124.37) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €91.95 ($105.69) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($286.21).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.