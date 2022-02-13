Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $540.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,019,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 731.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 547,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 482,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $17,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

