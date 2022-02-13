United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ UTME opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. United Time Technology has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $107.33.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

