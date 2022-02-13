United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ UTME opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. United Time Technology has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $107.33.
About United Time Technology
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Time Technology (UTME)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.