Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

