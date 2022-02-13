Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENT. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.28) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.45) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.75) to GBX 2,590 ($35.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,226.22 ($30.10).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,698.50 ($22.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,647.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,847.11. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($33.81).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

