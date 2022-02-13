Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AAP opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.43. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
