Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,119

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,285 ($84.99) to GBX 5,119 ($69.22) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,130 ($96.42) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,577.18 ($115.99).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 3,203 ($43.31) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 3,203 ($43.31) and a one year high of GBX 8,097 ($109.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,845.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

