JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€86.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($98.85) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($103.45) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($95.40) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($88.28) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($109.20) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.18 ($97.91).

ETR:SAX opened at €69.05 ($79.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €62.10 ($71.38) and a 52 week high of €76.80 ($88.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.40.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

