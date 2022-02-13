Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LSCC opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $1,737,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,565 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,751 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

