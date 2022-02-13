Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Up 9.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares were up 9.7% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 84,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,007,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

