VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Short Interest Update

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMGAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGAU opened at $10.04 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.