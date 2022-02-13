Cowen Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$12.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target decreased by Cowen from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra restated a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$11.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.07. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$55.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

