TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$33.50 at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.96.

Shares of T stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$24.93 and a 12-month high of C$31.70.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

