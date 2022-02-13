Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Critical Comparison

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -65.20% N/A -73.30% Everspin Technologies -1.95% -4.80% -2.67%

This table compares Transphorm and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $12.70 million 27.30 -$17.07 million ($0.32) -20.31 Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 4.74 -$8.51 million ($0.05) -203.16

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Transphorm and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.97%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Transphorm has a beta of -3.37, indicating that its stock price is 437% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Transphorm on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

