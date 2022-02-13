Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

ONTO stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after purchasing an additional 510,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 350,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 265.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 306,701 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

