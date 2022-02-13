Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) versus Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Head to Head Contrast

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Tscan Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 715.22%. Tscan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Tscan Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Tscan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -106.76% -722.37% -85.70% Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Tscan Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 4.45 -$72.11 million ($1.07) -0.75 Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 112.52 -$26.13 million N/A N/A

Tscan Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cidara Therapeutics.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Tscan Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

