Contrasting SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews (NYSE:L) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loews and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $12.58 billion 1.24 -$931.00 million $6.13 10.06 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.51 $143.52 million $2.51 3.31

SiriusPoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loews. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Loews and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 11.10% 6.24% 1.47% SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35%

Risk and Volatility

Loews has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Loews and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 1 0 3.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loews presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.70%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loews beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and a chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

