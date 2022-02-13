Contrasting SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews (NYSE:L) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Loews and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Loews
|$12.58 billion
|1.24
|-$931.00 million
|$6.13
|10.06
|SiriusPoint
|$889.79 million
|1.51
|$143.52 million
|$2.51
|3.31
Profitability
This table compares Loews and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Loews
|11.10%
|6.24%
|1.47%
|SiriusPoint
|13.66%
|13.10%
|3.35%
Risk and Volatility
Loews has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Loews and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Loews
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|SiriusPoint
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Loews presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.70%. Given Loews’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than SiriusPoint.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
57.9% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Loews beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and a chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
