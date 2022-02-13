Raymond James Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.09.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.90. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

