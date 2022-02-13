Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.