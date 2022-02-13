Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

SSD has been the topic of several other reports. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

NYSE SSD opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $93.94 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $72,098,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,868,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

