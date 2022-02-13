Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Lowered by Analyst

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 450,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

