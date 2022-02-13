Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.94.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,814. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 110,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 43,371 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.