Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get Orla Mining alerts:

ORLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ORLA stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.55 million and a PE ratio of -33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.