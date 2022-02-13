Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.79) price target on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.79) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of ETR HAB opened at €9.92 ($11.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a 1-year low of €8.28 ($9.52) and a 1-year high of €9.55 ($10.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $790.96 million and a P/E ratio of 40.50.
HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.
See Also
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.