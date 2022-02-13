Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $273.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $227.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,799,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

