Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Expands By 266.5%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,400 shares, an increase of 266.5% from the January 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

