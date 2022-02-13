AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the January 15th total of 528,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $20.00 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

