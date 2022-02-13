Ternium (TX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ternium to post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Ternium has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

