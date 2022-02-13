Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ILPT opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 120.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

