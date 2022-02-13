Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ILPT opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
