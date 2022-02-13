NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NXRT opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

