ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.54) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.70) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($12.53) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.09) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.53 ($16.70).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.54) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.18).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

