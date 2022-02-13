Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Lowered by B. Riley

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

CZR opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

