Analysts Offer Predictions for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
VRNS stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
