Analysts Offer Predictions for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

VRNS stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.