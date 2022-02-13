Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INTZ opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.