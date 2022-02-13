MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTU Aero Engines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $109.40 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14.

MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

