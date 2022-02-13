MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTU Aero Engines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
