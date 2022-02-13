FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lifted by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.09.

TSE AEM opened at C$63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$89.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

