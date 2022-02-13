Emma Walmsley Acquires 8 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($22.00) per share, with a total value of £130.16 ($176.01).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($22.15) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($155.05).

GSK opened at GBX 1,619.40 ($21.90) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,520.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

