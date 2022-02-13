Neeta Patel Buys 164 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel bought 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £495.28 ($669.75).

On Monday, January 10th, Neeta Patel bought 153 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £494.19 ($668.28).

On Friday, December 10th, Neeta Patel bought 141 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £493.50 ($667.34).

LON:ATT opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.97) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($5.22).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

