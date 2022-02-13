Aimee Pitman Acquires 61,646 Shares of Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Stock

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) insider Aimee Pitman purchased 61,646 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £99,866.52 ($135,046.00).

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.93. The stock has a market cap of £692.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. Warehouse REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.80 ($2.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.