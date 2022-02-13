Financial Comparison: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) versus Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.62 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -774.23 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 24.22 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blue Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DATATRAK International and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Blue Group beats DATATRAK International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

