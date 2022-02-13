$65.81 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce $65.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.22 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $206.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $207.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $299.33 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 253,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

