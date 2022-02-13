Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,134,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

