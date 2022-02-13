Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

ADES stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

