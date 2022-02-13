MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

MTSI opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $50,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,733 shares of company stock worth $7,211,791 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

