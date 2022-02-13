Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 272.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Jung acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 68,735 shares of company stock worth $168,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

